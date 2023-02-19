Watch: Jadeja comes up with epic reply to Manjrekar's 'Do you think sweep is an option' remark after India retain BGT
Ravindra Jadeja was praised by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who also interacted with the star all-rounder in the post-match presentation. India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.
Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a star turnout for Rohit Sharma's Team India on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The in-form all-rounder sparked a shocking batting collapse of the Australian side in the 2nd innings as India thrashed the visitors by 6 wickets on Sunday. Jadeja was praised by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who also interacted with the star all-rounder in the post-match presentation.
Joining forces with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, spin wizard Jadeja orchestrated the demolition of the visitors in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia folded for 113 runs on Day 3 as Pat Cummins and Co. lost 9 wickets in a single session at Delhi. In conversation with Jadeja, former Indian batter Manjrekar asked the spinner whether playing the sweep shot was a good option against the in-form Indian bowler at the venue.
ALSO READ: What Team India's historic win over Australia in 2nd Test means for Rohit and Co. in WTC - Check full points table
"Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket," Jadeja responded. Interestingly, visitors Australia lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs (on the sweep) on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match at Delhi. Emerging as the pick of the bowlers in the low-scoring encounter, Jadeja bagged seven wickets and leaked 42 runs in 12.1 overs.
The 34-year-old has also recorded his career-best figures in the recently concluded encounter at Delhi. Hosts India chased down the 115-run target set by Australia in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, hosts India are also tipped to enter the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
“I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance,” said Jadeja, who was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.