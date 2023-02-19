Home / Cricket / Watch: Jadeja comes up with epic reply to Manjrekar's 'Do you think sweep is an option' remark after India retain BGT

Published on Feb 19, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja was praised by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who also interacted with the star all-rounder in the post-match presentation. India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a star turnout for Rohit Sharma's Team India on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The in-form all-rounder sparked a shocking batting collapse of the Australian side in the 2nd innings as India thrashed the visitors by 6 wickets on Sunday. Jadeja was praised by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who also interacted with the star all-rounder in the post-match presentation.

Joining forces with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, spin wizard Jadeja orchestrated the demolition of the visitors in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia folded for 113 runs on Day 3 as Pat Cummins and Co. lost 9 wickets in a single session at Delhi. In conversation with Jadeja, former Indian batter Manjrekar asked the spinner whether playing the sweep shot was a good option against the in-form Indian bowler at the venue.

ALSO READ: What Team India's historic win over Australia in 2nd Test means for Rohit and Co. in WTC - Check full points table

"Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket," Jadeja responded. Interestingly, visitors Australia lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs (on the sweep) on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match at Delhi. Emerging as the pick of the bowlers in the low-scoring encounter, Jadeja bagged seven wickets and leaked 42 runs in 12.1 overs.

The 34-year-old has also recorded his career-best figures in the recently concluded encounter at Delhi. Hosts India chased down the 115-run target set by Australia in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, hosts India are also tipped to enter the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

“I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance,” said Jadeja, who was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.

