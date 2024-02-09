 Ravindra Jadeja calls father's allegations ‘attempt to tarnish wife image' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja fumes at father, calls his 'nonsense' allegations 'attempt to tarnish wife Rivaba's image'

Ravindra Jadeja fumes at father, calls his 'nonsense' allegations 'attempt to tarnish wife Rivaba's image'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Calling his father's interview "scripted" and "nonsense", Ravindra Jadeja said it was an attempt to "tarnish" his wife, Rivaba's image.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja vehemently denied the allegations levelled by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja in a recent interview with a Gujarati daily. Calling the interview "scripted" and "nonsense", Ravindra said it was an attempt to "tarnish" his wife, Rivaba's image. "Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," Jadeja captioned a graphic plate, which contained a message in Gujarati, on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

India's Ravindra Jadeja(PTI)
India's Ravindra Jadeja(PTI)

"All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won't do it publicly," Ravindra, who completed 15 years in international cricket on Friday, said.

In an interview with Divya Bhaskar, Anirudhsinh said he is leading a simple life away from the world full of fame of his son. Despite living in Jamnagar where his son Ravindra has a farmhouse, Anirudhsinh said, he stays in a 2BHK apartment. "I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the 20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra."

The senior Jadeja also accused the India cricketer of not maintaining cordial relations with him and his sister. "I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan." he added.

"We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with his sister either."

Anirudhsinh accused Ravindra's wife Rivaba of creating differences in the family. "Right after their marriage, there was a dispute regarding the ownership of Ravindra's restaurant. She (Rivaba) told him to transfer the ownership of the restaurant to her name. They even had a major fight because of that. His sister thought that he would manage things from now on, and agreed to sign." he said.

Fit-again Ravindra Jadeja likely to return to India Test squad

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 86 in the first innings of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, missed the second match in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring injury. He hurt himself while attempting a single in the second innings, which also resulted in his run out.

The all-rounder is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru and has reportedly regained his full fitness. He is likely to be included in India's squad for the remaining three Tests against England.

After losing the series opener, India made a strong comeback to square the five-match series. The third Test will begin in Rajkot on February 15.

