Ravindra Jadeja gives strong reply to Nagpur pitch critics after ripping apart Australia on Day 1 of 1st Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja, who ran through the Australian middle-order on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, rubbished the talks around the Nagpur pitch. Jadeja, who registered his 11th five-wicket haul, returning with figures of 5 for 47, helped India bowl out Australia for 177 in just a shade over two sessions. The veteran all-rounder was playing his first international match since the Asia Cup group stages last year.

Jadeja dismissed the hue and cry over the Nagpur pitch being a 'doctored' one or a 'rank-turner' and said the pitch actually was slower and had less bounce than a lot of other Indian Test venues. "No no, this is not a rank-turner at all. There is less bounce and the wicket is slow compared to other pitches in India. It was not difficult to defend today. As the Test match progresses, we might see more turn but that is natural everywhere," Jadeja said in a press conference after the close of play.

Watch: Jadeja dismantles Smith's stumps with cracker, leaves Labuschagne distraught

That the pitch had no demons was proven when India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave the hosts a great start. The Indian captain raced to his half-century off just 66 balls. Rahul did get out to debutant Todd Murphy at the fag end of the day but Rohit took India to 77 for 1 at sumps.

Jadeja picked up all five wickets in one the second session on Thursday. He started by getting the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne who was one run shy of his maiden Test fifty in India. Jadeja got one to turn past Labuschagne's bat and got him stumped. He sent back Matt Renshaw for a golden duck after the latter missed an attempted flick shot.

Jadeja also got the huge wicket of Steve Smith. Unlike Labuschagne, Smith played for the turn but to his misfortune, the ball went straight through and disturbed the woodwork.

"The ball was coming out of the hands well, the line and length were also good. The wicket doesn't have much bounce so I was focussing on bowling stump to stump. I knew, if I do that, I can bring LBW and bowled into play," he said.

Jadeja also said the Ranji Trophy match he played against Tamil Nadu helped him get into bowling rhythm.

"When you play first-class cricket, you get to bowl to quality batters. I played against Tamil Nadu, their batting was strong. So my preparation was good. It was a similar wicket in Chennai, the bounce was less. I repeated the stump-to-stump tactic," he added.

