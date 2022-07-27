Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja 'not 100 percent fit', ruled out of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI
Ravindra Jadeja 'not 100 percent fit', ruled out of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

  • The BCCI said on Wednesday that Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the third ODI. 
Jadeja is sitting out with a knee injury.
Jadeja is sitting out with a knee injury. (AP)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 07:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ace India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the third ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that he is “still not 100 percent fit”. The BCCI further said that Jadeja, who was vice-captain of the series for the ongoing three-match ODI series, will continue to monitor his progress.

India are looking to do a cleansweep on the West Indies after taking a 2-0 lead in the series in Port of Spain and have brought in Prasidh Krishna for Avesh Khan. “Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress,” the BCCI further said in its tweet.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live

Jadeja has sat out in this series with a knee injury. The BCCI had earlier said after he was ruled out of the first ODI that he will not play the second ODI as well. In his absence, Axar Patel turned up with the bat during the second ODI. Axar scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls, hitting the winning runs with a six with just two balls in hand to lead India to a two-wicket win in the second ODI.

Meanwhile, the visitors won the first ODI by three runs as Shikhar Dhawan hammered 97 runs off 99 balls. India now have a chance to inflict a whitewash on West Indies for the first time in their own backyard in an ODI series. Since they started playing bilateral ODI series in West Indies in 1983, India have never managed to whitewash the two-time ODI World Cup champions in a series comprising three or more matches. They had clean swept West Indies in India earlier this year but if they manage to win the third and final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday then it will be their first ODI series sweep in the Caribbean islands.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ravindra jadeja shikhar dhawan prasidh krishna
