Ravindra Jadeja violates BCCI's strict diktat during India vs England 2nd Test, but will escape punishment; here's why

Ravindra Jadeja has never been one to go by the book. On Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, the Indian all-rounder quietly breached the BCCI's post-Australia tour protocol that prohibits players from travelling to the ground separately. Yet, far from a disciplinary concern, Jadeja's decision came with a clear intent: to walk out early, face extra deliveries in the nets, and prepare for the new ball threat he was about to face.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new," Jadeja explained after the day’s play, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could bat till lunch, and then Washi[ngton Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you."

Resuming from his overnight 41, Jadeja stood firm alongside captain Shubman Gill, adding 203 runs to eventually help push India past the 500-run mark. Though denied his signature sword celebration for a century by a rising delivery from Josh Tongue that dismissed him on 89, Jadeja’s contribution proved vital.

"When you contribute with the bat for the team, it feels great, when you are playing outside India, and the team needs you more, it feels good," he said. "From 210 for 5 to put together a big partnership to take the team forward, it is a challenge. I took it as a challenge... it gives you confidence as a cricketer and a batter that in the coming matches also you can contribute."

Jadeja on Root protests

Jadeja also had a run-in with England captain Ben Stokes, who repeatedly protested to the umpires about the Indian all-rounder running down the pitch after playing front-foot strokes.

"He felt I was making rough for myself. The fast bowlers were doing it anyway. I don't need to do that... It might have happened once or twice by mistake, but I didn't mean to."

Jadeja emphasised that the surface would demand disciplined bowling with in-out fields, as the pitch had flattened out. "We're not thinking about the result right now. We just want to keep bowling with the same energy," he said.