Rayudu reveals reason behind Dhoni's king-sized 'IPL Trophy' gesture: 'He called me and Jadeja...'

The Chennai Super Kings won a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title on Monday night, beating 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling game in Ahmedabad. The side registered victory on the final ball of the match, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a four when the team required as many to seal the title. The CSK required 10 runs off the last two deliveries of the game after Mohit Sharma, the Titans bowler, had only conceded three off the first four. Jadeja, however, smashed a six off the fifth ball before ending the game in style with a four towards fine leg. From L to R: MS Dhoni, BCCI President Roger Binny, Ambati Rayudu, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and Ravindra Jadeja(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

The foundation of CSK's win was laid by Devon Conway (47) at the start, and then by Ambati Rayudu as he played a bright cameo in his last IPL innings. Rayudu stayed at the crease for only 8 deliveries but scored a valuable 19 runs for the side as he arrived to bat in the 11th over (the game was shortened to 15 overs due to rain). Rayudu smashed a four and two sixes in his knock before departing two overs later.

Following the win, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a heartwarming gesture for Jadeja and Rayudu, as he called upon both stars to receive the IPL trophy with him during the post-match presentation ceremony. Rayudu has finally revealed the reason behind Dhoni's gesture.

“Before the ceremony, he called me and Jaddu, saying he wants us to join him in lifting the trophy. He thinks it was the right moment to do it with both of us. It was really special on his part, I don't think that has ever happened. That's the person he is, and the person that the world knows. Overall, it is his gesture,” Rayudu told NDTV.

After the game, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming also highlighted the importance of Rayudu's knock, and further added that the franchise will miss the veteran India batter.

"Ambati Rayudu has been an absolute legend. I rate him so highly as a batter and those three balls against Mohit Sharma today proved against one of the most in-form bowlers… to hit him for 6, 4 and 6 was sheer class.

"Rayudu will leave a hole, there is no doubt about it, but the game keeps moving. Doesn’t it? We expected that for him to go out like that was pretty emotional within the group and for him as well," Fleming had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON