RCB announce fresh INR 25 lakh aid for families of 11 people killed in Bengaluru stampede. Check full statement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced fresh aid for the families of 11 people who were killed in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations earlier this year. Taking to social media, the IPL 2025 champions said that they would be giving INR 25 lakh to each of the families who lost someone during the sad and harrowing incident on June 5. RCB announce fresh aid for 11 people killed in Bengaluru stampede.(HT_PRINT)

RCB, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, won their maiden IPL title, ending the 18-year-long wait. The side defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli was left in tears after finally achieving his dream. Soon after, he told the host broadcaster that there would be an open-bus parade in Bengaluru to mark the IPL win.

However, the episode soon turned ghastly as a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, killing 11 people. When the incident happened, the celebrations were going on inside the venue. However, it must be mentioned that there was no parade. The caravan first visited the Vidhana Soudha for the felicitation programme organised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. After the ceremony got over, DK Shivakumar along with the rest of the RCB players and staff visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium for another event.

Soon after the stampede, RCB had announced INR 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Now, the franchise has come forward with a fresh INR 25 lakh aid.

“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” RCB wrote in an official statement.

Also Read: RCB end three-month-long silence after stampede during IPL title celebration took lives

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended INR 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the statement added.

‘Beginning of RCB Cares’

RCB also confirmed the beginning of their fund, “RCB Cares,” which will focus on “long-term commitment and meaningful action.”

"This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve. More details on RCB CARES soon," said RCB in their statement.

Fans of RCB thronged outside the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 11 people were killed in the stampede, while more than 50 were left injured.

The Karnataka government blamed RCB for security lapses that led to the tragedy. However, concerns over Chinnaswamy's ability to hold big crowds was also questioned.

The Women's World Cup 2025 matches have already been shifted out of Bengaluru, and it remains to be seen what the franchise does for the next edition of the tournament.