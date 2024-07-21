RCB, LSG set eyes on Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya vs Suryakumar Yadav dilemma for IPL 2025: Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness a mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, where most franchises will be looking for a new captain. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and even Sunrisers Hyderabad are content with their incumbent options. However, the remainder, which includes Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, are likely to look for new captains in the upcoming auction, and they will have their eyes on Mumbai Indians' retention list for the next season. Mumbai Indians will have to take a big call on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav for IPL 2025

For RCB, LSG and even Delhi Capitals, who reportedly want to release Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2025 season, will have their eyes on Mumbai Indians and whether they will retain Rohit Sharma, who won the T20 World Cup for India, and Suryakumar Yadav, the new Indian captain of the T20I format. Hardik, who moved to MI after a very successful stint with Gujarat Titans following a much-publicised all-cash deal before the start of the 2024 season, was expected to be retained as the captain, but recent developments will leave Mumbai thinking, especially with Suryakumar having pipped the all-rounder in the race to become India's new T20I captain after Rohit's retirement from the format last month.

Fans did witness Rohit hugging Hardik after winning the T20 World Cup last month and later acknowledging his all-round performance in the tournament in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium during the felicitation, after which the stadium broke into "Hardik, Hardik" chants, leaving the cricketer astounded. However, all is still now right between Rohit and Hardik, which potentially began after MI shockingly removed the veteran India opener from the captaincy spot last December to name Hardik as his successor. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Rohit played an equal part in naming Suryakumar as the new T20I captain for India as much as head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Rohit was earlier asked about his opinion on Gambhir replacing Dravid, and he backed the decision. the former India batter's first big call on appointment was to name Suryakumar as the T20I leader until the 2026 T20 World Cup.

There were also reports saying that Hardik got a 'no confidence' vote from fellow players in the Indian camp, who rather trusted Suryakumar to take over the reins from Rohit in the T20I format. Hence, the question, will MI be ready to give one more year to Hardik, who replaced their most popular captain in acrimonious circumstances last year?

By leading the Indian team to the T20 World Cup title in Barbados, Rohit joined the elite club comprising MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev barely a few months after being dumped by his IPL franchise. Hence, how MI deal with their former skipper will play a significant role as the likes of RCB and LSG look for a new captain for the 2025 season.

The five-time champions also need to worry about Suryakumar, who was reportedly on Rohit's side when the MI camp was reportedly divided into two teams. For Suryakumar's retention, MI might have to make an offer he can't refuse. Moreover, as an India captain, he could harbour an ambition of also leading the IPL's most popular franchise, or look for options elsewhere when not offered. And the there is Jasprit Bumrah, who also loves the leadership role.

What will Mumbai Indians do?

The IPL Governing Council has yet to reveal how many retentions each franchise will be allowed. If it is kept at four, with one being an overseas player, it leaves teams with three Indian choices, which would make life tough for the Mumbai Indians. Subsequently, it would leave an option open for franchises like RCB, LSG, and DC, who will be looking for Indian players as their captains.

RCB would also be looking at KL Rahul, who could be released by the Lucknow franchise, after a video of LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka's heated discussion with the player during the last season went viral.