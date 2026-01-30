RCB star puts a target on India’s back ahead of T20 World Cup, calls them the strongest team: ‘Need luck to beat them’

Team India is set to enter the T20 World Cup with high expectations, not only as defending champions but also on the back of impressive form. The team has embraced a fresh, ultra-attacking approach, with world No. 1 Abhishek Sharma leading the charge at the top. India have outplayed teams like South Africa and Australia on their own turf, while also lifting the Asia Cup, underlining their ability to adapt to conditions across the world. Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form has also come at the perfect time for India, adding greater firepower to the batting line-up, while the team continues to boast a potent bowling attack well suited to Indian conditions. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have been in fine form. (AFP)

England opener Phil Salt has labelled India the team to beat at the upcoming T20 World Cup, acknowledging their dominance and admitting that it will take something special to challenge them on home soil.

“I think everyone’s going to need a bit of luck to beat them. I think they are by far and away the strongest team in the World Cup. I am really excited by the idea that we get to come up against them in a World Cup in their backyard,” Phil Salt was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“I am never going to be him. He's never…”: Phil Salt Salt also singled out Abhishek for special praise, admiring the young opener’s fearless approach and range of strokeplay, while acknowledging the uniqueness of his batting style and the impact it has had at the top of the order.

“The fact that he can hit the first ball for a six like that, the way he runs down the wicket, fights that line from really straight to get it over the off side, but then also hits a ball wide to him over the leg side — it is completely different. I am never going to be him. He’s never going to be me. But I do enjoy watching him bat,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma has been in red-hot form and currently sits atop the ICC T20I batting rankings, underlining that there is clear method behind his fearless approach. He looks to put bowlers under pressure from the very first over, attacking without hesitation or fear of failure. That intent, combined with his ability to back his shots, has helped him find consistency while maintaining a high-impact scoring rate.