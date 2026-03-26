RCB's title defence takes a hit before start of IPL 2026 as star pacer expected to miss entire season

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dealt a major setback ahead of the new IPL season as pacer Nuwan Thushara is set to miss the entire tournament. The franchise, already unsure about Josh Hazlewood’s participation, now faces another injury blow with Thushara joining the list of players sidelined. The Sri Lankan pacer was bought by RCB for INR 1.6 crore last season. While Hazlewood is expected to recover in time for the second phase of the league, Thushara has not received fitness clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket, ruling him out for now. This adds to RCB’s pre-season worries as they look to navigate the opening phase without two of their key fast-bowling options. RCB will enter IPL 2026 as the defending champions. (REUTERS)

According to a report on Sri Lanka's media outlet NewsWire, Thushara has been refused an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket, even though he is not carrying any injury at present. The board remains concerned about his overall fitness levels and whether he can consistently bowl throughout matches, leading to a decision to withhold clearance for the upcoming IPL season.

In a statement last week, Sri Lanka Cricket clarified that any player aiming to feature in IPL 2026 must clear its compulsory Physical Performance Test. The board has already granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis after they successfully met the fitness requirements. This step ensures that only players who meet the board’s fitness standards are allowed to take part in the tournament, highlighting SLC’s focus on not taking players' fitness for franchise cricket.

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Josh Hazlewood expected to miss initial phase RCB are expected to miss Hazlewood's services too in the initial phase. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood will miss at least the start of IPL while Nathan Ellis is set to be ruled out of the tournament completely.

The report said Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a cautious approach with their pacers ahead of a busy schedule from August that includes 21 Test matches in a 12-month period.

Meanwhile, the IPL returns this Saturday, riding the high of India’s recent T20 World Cup win but still shadowed by last season’s tragedy, when 11 fans lost their lives in a stampede during celebrations for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title. The league kicks off with defending champions RCB taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the very venue where joy turned to sorrow following Bengaluru’s historic victory in June last year.