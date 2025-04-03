RCB youngster who used Virat Kohli's perfume now bites his finger and demands a watch: 'Virat bhai se 2-3 gift karwa do'

Most youngsters, for obvious reasons, hesitate when around Virat Kohli, but Swastik Chikara of Royal Challengers Bengaluru isn't one of them. The 20-year-old Chikara, who last week, opened Kohli's bag and used the former India captain's perfume without asking him has now taken it a notch higher. Celebrating his birthday with the entire RCB gang, Chikara first bit Kohli's finger and then asked for a watch as a birthday present. Virat Kohli (L) and Swastik Chikara(RCB)

In a video posted by RCB, Chikara was being his usual extrovert self, cut the cake and fed it to Kohli. However, when it was his turn to have the cake fed to him, Chikara refused to let go Kohli's finger from in between his teeth. "At least, Leave my finger," said Kohli as he and Chikara burst into laughter. Chikara then looked at the camera and said "Virat bhai se 2-3 ghadi gift karwa do" (Please get Virat Kohli to gift me 2-3 watches".

Watch the video below:

Chikara then went up to celebrate his birthday with the rest of his teammates. Amid a little bit of cake painting on the face, Chikara also fed the cake to batting coach Dinesh Karthik and head coach Andy Flower. The entire RCB unit appeared to be in a lively spirit despite losing last night's match to the Gujarat Titans. With 2 wins from three matches, RCB have clipped on to the top-three in the points table.

More to know about Swastik Chikara

Here's an interesting trivia about Chikara: The boy never went to school. All he remembers doing from the age of 4-5 is playing cricket. Chikara's shot to fame was the inaugural season of the UPT20 League, where he scored 494 runs for the Meerut Mavericks to emerge as the second-highest run-getter of the season, including three centuries and 26 sixes. The following year, Chikara bettered his numbers from the previous edition, plundering 499 runs at a strike-rate of 185 and a mind-boggling 47 sixes. Chikara plays fearless cricket at the top of the order, and although he has yet to get a chance, do not count him out.

Chikara was brought by RCB at the IPL 2025 mega auction last November in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a base price of INR 30 lakh. However, the deal was finalised only after a bit of drama. When RCB had bid for Chikara, what auctioneer Mallika Sagar did not see was that the Delhi Capitals, too, had raised the peddle. She apologised for her mistake and went on with the proceedings as a player, once sold, cannot be brought back. In fact, Chikara had represented DC the season prior, getting picked up for ₹20 lakh. He never got to play a game though.