RCB's golden 'sharmao mat' reaction as SRH break their 11-year-old IPL record in power-hitting masterclass vs MI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took to their official social media accounts to react to an incredible display of power-hitting from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), as the side broke the former's record to post the highest-ever IPL total on Wednesday. SRH smashed a mammoth 277/3 in 20 overs, going past RCB's 263/5 against the Pune Warriors India, which came way back in 2013. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen (R) and Aiden Markram walk back to the pavilion after the end of their innings against Mumbai Indians (AFP)

Taking to their X, formerly Twitter, account, RCB wrote, “Our Head’s spinning. Klass innings! Congratulations on setting a new bench-mark! Sharmao Mat (It's okay), records are meant to be broken. Well done, @SunRisers.”

RCB's post referred to Travis Head's blitzkrieg in the opening overs of the innings, as he smashed 62 off just 24 balls. Heinrich Klassen, meanwhile, wrecked havoc on the MI bowlers, remaining unbeaten on 80 in just 34 deliveries.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also reacted to the onslaught from the SRH batters. Taking to his official X account, he wrote, “What mad ball striking by Sunrisers. Head , Abhishek , Markram all smashing it but Klaasen's consistency is another level, probably the best batsman in the format.”

Head's explosive knock, coupled with Abhishek Sharma's equally remarkable 63 off 23 balls, proved key to SRH racing to the 100-run mark in just 7 overs. Abhishek (16 balls) also surpassed Head's record (18 balls) for the fastest fifty in the franchise's history; both came in the same innings.

Klaasen's unbeaten knock of 80 runs provided the perfect finale, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to break an 11-year-old IPL record.

Despite being surprisingly omitted from the playing eleven in the opening match, Head's incredible power-hitting performance reaffirmed his reputation as one of the most attacking batters in the game.

Former skipper Aiden Markram chipped in 42 off 28 balls.

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians, who had a change in captaincy after Hardik took over from the experienced Rohit Sharma – as well as Pat Cummins' led Sunrisers Hyderabad – started this edition with a loss each.

The match is Rohit's 200th for Mumbai Indians in the T20 tournament as well; the Indian captain has led the MI to all of their five titles.