Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham invests in Birmingham Phoenix as The Hundred's story gets bigger: Report

Jude Bellingham is set to become a minority investor in Birmingham Phoenix. The Cricketer has reported that the England and Real Madrid midfielder has bought a 1% stake in the Hundred franchise. Jude Bellingham greets the fans after the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match. (AFP)

The move would bring one of English football’s biggest names into cricket ownership and add another high-profile name to The Hundred’s growing investor base. Birmingham Phoenix was valued at around £82 million during the competition’s recent investment round, meaning a 1% stake would be worth roughly £820,000. Some reports have placed the likely value of the deal closer to £1 million, depending on the exact share split involved.

This is a small stake in percentage terms, but not a token entry. Phoenix is one of the more visible franchises in The Hundred and is based at Edgbaston, one of England's major cricket venues. Its ownership structure is already a significant part of the competition’s commercial story, with Knighthead Capital having acquired a 49 per cent stake in the franchise and Warwickshire retaining the remaining 51 per cent as host county.

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Why the move matters Jude Bellingham’s reported investment stands out for its local connection. He came through Birmingham City before moving to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid, which makes this more than a celebrity crossover play. It links one of England’s biggest sporting names to a Birmingham-based cricket team tied to the city where his rise began.

The wider context is just as important. The Hundred’s investment process has pushed franchise cricket in England into a different financial bracket, with the ECB saying the eight completed team partnerships across the competition represented a combined valuation of more than £975 million. Bellingham’s involvement, even at a small level, reflects the kind of cross-sport interest the tournament is now attracting.

At this stage, the cleanest line is that Bellingham’s move into Birmingham Phoenix ownership has been reported, with a formal announcement expected. Even before that, the valuation, the ownership background and the Birmingham link make it a significant development in English cricket’s franchise landscape.