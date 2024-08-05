'Reason I scored 65 is because of the way I batted': Rohit Sharma ‘won’t change intent' despite India's defeat vs SL

Sri Lanka's leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay delivered a career-best performance, taking six wickets to propel Sri Lanka to a 32-run victory over India in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, securing a 1-0 lead in the series. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 240-9 on the spin-friendly pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium. Despite a solid start from India, who were cruising at 97 without loss, the team collapsed to 208 all out in 42.2 overs. India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka(AFP)

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, shone with a brisk half-century before his dismissal by Vandersay, who induced a reverse-sweep that was brilliantly caught by a diving Pathum Nissanka.

Vandersay continued to decimate India's batting lineup, running through the top and middle orders to ensure the visitors were bowled out with more than seven overs remaining.

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma was asked about his shot selection and whether he could have resisted going for an aggressive stroke. Rohit's dismissal triggered India's batting collapse which eventually led to the side's close defeat in Colombo. Rohit, however, defended his decision to play the shot, stating that it won't “change his intent.”

“The reason I got 65 runs is because of the way I batted. When I bat like that there is bound to be risk taking and I'm not afraid to do that. Whenever you get out, whether you score 100, 50 or zero you feel disappointed if you don't get across the line. But that won't change my intent. We didn't play good cricket, that's why we lost the game,” Rohit said.

“If you want to win games, we understand we have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today. Disappointing, but these things happen.”

Rohit was also asked about Team India persisting with the left-right combination in the batting order; something which became prominent after Gautam Gambhir's arrival during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“You have to adapt to what's in front of you. With left-right we felt it'll be slightly easier to rotate strike, but that didn't happen. Credit to Jeffrey, bowled really well and picked six wickets. Sri Lanka played really good cricket,” said the Indian captain further.

India will play to draw the three-match series when it takes on Sri Lanka in the final ODI on August 7.