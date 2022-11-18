‘Rehne de ye show? Kahi legal notice na aa jaaye’: Salman Butt takes dig at PCB after Kamran Akmal episode

Days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a legal notice against Kamran Akmal, his ex-teammate Salman Butt took a dig at the country's cricket board in the latest video on his YouTube channel. Reports earlier this week suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter was issued the notice for allegedly making defamatory and offensive comments while interacting with media.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Butt quipped: “Rehne de ye show? Kahi legal notice na aa jaaye (Should we stop the show? Else we might also get legal notice).”

He also noted that there is nothing wrong in passing opinions, especially if you're sharing it on the basis of your experience. Akmal has represented Pakistan in all the three formats, and has a total of 58 appearances in the shorter format.

“Speaking about technical aspects, giving your opinion and speaking based on your experience, especially those who have much more of it than policy-makers is fine. You cannot challenge opinions. You can convince people with your explanation, logic and reasoning,” added Butt.

However, Butt did urge fans and experts to refrain themselves from making any personal attacks, or not cross the line.

“There is one more thing here. If we are talking about something, it should not personally hit anyone. We should not cross the line with regards to someone’s personality, looks and personal lives. We have not right to do that. Nor does anyone else have a right to cross the line against us. If someone has done it, people should refrain from such things,” the former Pakistan opener stated further.

As per a report in PTI, PCB has informed its legal team to take immediate action if comments by any former player on his YouTube channel or while interacting with media is found to be defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

