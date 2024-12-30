Ricky Ponting baffled by Pat Cummins as Australia question that ‘hung in the air’ gets answered

Australia's second innings came to a quick end on Day 5 after Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stunning ball to end Nathan Lyon's vigil. Dismissing the No. 1o for 41, Bumrah completed his third five-wicket haul and became the first fast bowler to pick 30 wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. And with the dismissal, Australia set India a target of 340 in the fourth Test match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ricky Ponting shocked at Australia's decision at MCG(Getty)

Earlier, captain Pat Cummins built a mystery around whether Australia would bat again on Day 5 or make an overnight declaration. A target of 300 or more was only successfully chased at the venue once in history, almost a century back. Hence, a declaration seemed logical. But Lyon and Scott Boland walked out to the middle at the start of the final day, thus ending the mystery, which left former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting baffled.

“I’m a bit surprised to be honest,” Aussie legend and star Seven commentator said. “I thought Australia would have pulled the pin and declared and got as much at India as they could today give themselves the best chance of winning the game.

“They’re 333 runs ahead. We know it will be an all- time record if (they get that target). They have their reasons for it, having India in the field longer (and) as you know we have a slightly longer day today as well.”

When commentator Tim Lane saw Lyon and Boland, who had put on a gritty fifty-run stand on Day 4 to take Australia's lead well past 300, walk out to bat on Monday, he said, “The answer to the question that has hung in the air overnight” had been answered. However, he did admit that a draw in this Test was “largely in India’s interest”.

Australia's Sydney fear addressed

Lane also addressed the fear around the fifth and final Test match, which will be played in Sydney next week. He reminded that if India draw the match in Melbourne, Australia, eye the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade, will have to win the Sydney. Moreover, he also sent out a warning to Cummins that rain awaits both teams in Sydney.

“That would mean Australia have to win the test in Sydney (to win the series),” Lane added. “We’re told that there is rain hanging around up in the Harbour City.”

The highest successful chase at the MCG happened in 1928, by England, when the visitors made 332 for seven to beat the Aussies. However, India have chased down a target of more than 300 previously on Australia soil. In 2021 at the Gabba, the tourists had scored 329 for seven to win the fourth Test against Australia and claim the series.