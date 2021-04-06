'Don't think he's going to need much help': Ricky Ponting on new DC captain Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2021

As the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up to kickstart their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The upcoming season will be a crucial one for the franchise as they enter the ring under the leadership of first-time skipper Rishabh Pant.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman was given the responsibility after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Before the league commences, head coach Ricky Ponting has backed captain Pant, stating that the youngster will enjoy the extra responsibility.

“I think extra responsibility is going to sit really well with him. He's that sort of a person that likes the responsibility, wants to be the main man and wants to be the leader, so I am really excited to see how he goes. We'll help him through, but honestly, I don't think he's going to need much help at all,” Ponting was quoted as saying in a media release.

The former Australian skipper added that it will be part of the coaching staff and the senior players’ job to support the newly appointed Captain in any way they can.

“I think if we can get most of the talking with Rishabh about his captaincy done, leading into the first game then we don't have to worry about it as the tournament starts. The last thing you want is to be overloading the captain with all sorts of information once the tournament is underway,” he said.

“It's a big part of my job, and other coaches and senior players' job to get behind Rishabh and help him where they need to. Not only during training, but during matches as well,” Ponting added.

Ponting further expressed that Pant's performances in the last few months have been nothing short of breath-taking.

“I have known how talented Rishabh is since the moment I laid eyes on him. When he got back into the Test squad in Australia, I actually made a comment before a ball was bowled in the second Test match that this will be the unearthing of a 15-year Test player for India. I think he’s on track for doing that. His cricket in the last six-seven months has been nothing short of breath-taking and outstanding,” Ponting said.