Ricky Ponting picks top 3 fielders of all time, no Indian named

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:33 IST

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was arguably one of the best fielders of his generation and hence, when he picks the top three fielders according to him, there has to be a lot of merit. Ponting took to Twitter for a question and answer session and it was here when a user asked him to pick the top three fielders in the world. The cricketer-turned-commentator named his former team-mate Andrew Symonds, along with two South Africans, AB de Villiers and Jonty Rhodes as the three best fielders.

After his retirement, Ponting has donned several hats which includes commentary and coaching. Currently, he is the head coach of Delhi Capitals franchise and has worked closely with Rishabh Pant. He believes that the young wicket-keeper, who has lost his place to KL Rahul in India’s limited-overs side, will soon find himself back in the scheme of things.

“Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I am looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I am sure he will be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later,” Ponting said while replying to one of the users during his interaction with fans on Twitter.

Rahul has been brilliant in his new role as a wicket-keeper batsman in India’s playing XI and bagged the man of the match award for his brilliant 50 in the second T20I match against New Zealand.

“I had a different responsibility today. We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game. I think the understanding of my game and how I’m reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me. That’s helped me be more consistent and I’ve always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment. More often than not I’ve come up with the right shots and right answers so that’s been the mantra for my success in the last several T20s,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference.