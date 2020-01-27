e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Rishabh Pant will be back in Indian playing XI soon, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Rishabh Pant will be back in Indian playing XI soon, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has full faith in Rishabh Pant’s match-winning abilities and is hopeful that the talented wicketkeeper-batsman will back in the Indian playing XI during the ongoing series against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:14 IST
IANS
IANS
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Rishabh Pant.
A file photo of Rishabh Pant.(PTI)
         

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes young Rishabh Pant is immensely talented and the stumper will be making his way back to the Indian playing XI “sooner than later”.

Ponting, who is also associated with the Delhi Capitals as mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said on Monday that he is looking forward to work with Pant in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

READ: ‘Used to wake up early, watch this magician’: Virat Kohli on Kobe Bryant

“Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I am looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I am sure he will be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later,” Ponting said while replying to one of the users during his interaction with fans on Twitter.

The Indian team management had decided to hand KL Rahul the dual role of a ‘keeper-batsman’ in limited-overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

READ: ‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’

In the recent times, Rahul has shown satisfactory work with the glove and has been outstanding with the bat as well. The Karnataka batsman scored half centuries and played crucial role in India’s comprehensive victories in the first two matches, courtesy which the Men in Blue have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news