e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Marked the hundreds on handle of my bats,’ Ricky Ponting reveals bat with which he played ‘proudest’ knock

‘Marked the hundreds on handle of my bats,’ Ricky Ponting reveals bat with which he played ‘proudest’ knock

In the third Test played in Manchester at the Old Trafford in the 2005 Ashes series, Ponting had played an unbelievable knock courtesy which Australia were able to draw the match.

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Ricky Ponting of Australia speaks to former Australian player Shane Warne prior to day three of the npower 5th Ashes Test Match.
Ricky Ponting of Australia speaks to former Australian player Shane Warne prior to day three of the npower 5th Ashes Test Match.(Getty Images)
         

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Friday posted picture of the bat with which he played a knock of 156 against England in the 2005 Ashes Series an innings which he is “most proud of” in his entire career.

“In the back half of my career I marked the hundreds I made on the handle of my bats under the grip. This is the bat I used when I made 156 against England at Manchester in the 2005 Ashes. It’s probably the innings I’m most proud of from my whole career,” Ponting said in a tweet along with two pictures of the bat.

In the third Test played in Manchester at the Old Trafford in the 2005 Ashes series, Ponting had played an unbelievable knock courtesy which Australia were able to draw the match.

READ | ICC weighs in option to postpone T20 World Cup to February 2021 or 2022

Chasing 423 to win, Australia could manage to reach 371/9 on the final day before the match ended in a pulsating draw. It was an unbelievable last-wicket partnership between Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath -- who remained unbeaten on 18 and 5 -- that saved the match for the visitors.

England had won that Ashes series 2-1 against Australia. Australia had emerged victorious in the opening Test at Lord’s, but then the side went on to lose the second and fourth Test match.

Ponting had earlier said that 2005 Ashes was one of the most enthralling contests that he has been part of in his entire career.

“It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” the former Australian skipper had said in Instagram video he uploaded after David Warner’s request.

“One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan’s England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
LIVE: Andhra reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total nears 1,000-mark
LIVE: Andhra reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total nears 1,000-mark
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news