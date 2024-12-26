Ricky Ponting shown no mercy for giving 'moral lesson' to Kohli on Konstas episode: 'Sledged Harbhajan when he was 19'

With the series level at 1-1, India took on Australia in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Melbourne on Thursday. Day 1 marked the debut of 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who replaced Nathan McSweeney for the remaining two fixtures. Other than his quick-fire knock which put his side in control, Konstas also found himself in controversy, engaging in a verbal altercation with India star Virat Kohli during the morning session. Ricky Ponting was slammed by fans for his criticism on Virat Kohli after the India star's spat with Sam Konstas.(Getty)

The incident took place at the end of the 10th over, when both teams were changing sides and Kohli shouldered Konstas. Konstas was at 27 runs off 38 balls at that time, and accelerated in the next over which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. He registered 18 runs in that over, with two fours and a six. Reacting to the incident, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting criticised Kohli, and accused him of ‘instigating’ the incident. Speaking on Channel 7, he said, “Have a look where Virat walks. Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.”

“I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

“It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late; he wouldn’t even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” he added.

Ricky Ponting destroyed by fans

Ponting’s comment on Kohli wasn’t well-received by fans, who took to X to slam the cricket legend. One fan reminded Ponting that he had ‘once sledged and mocked a young 19-year-old Harbhajan Singh’. The incident happened during a match between India and Australia, with Ponting batting at no. 3.

He raced to 31 off 25 balls, but was outfoxed by Harbhajan as he got him stumped by Nayan Mongia. Harbhajan had a send-off celebration for Ponting, who barged into the spinner and they exchanged some words.

Here are the other reactions:

Konstas was on fire in his debut, and hammered 60 off 65 balls, at a strike rate of 92.31. Meanwhile, Australia reached 311/6 at Stumps on Day 1, with Steve Smith (68*) and Pat Cummins (8*) remaining unbeaten.