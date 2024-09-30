Ricky Ponting suffers bizarre deja vu as England called out over 'nonsense' time-wasting tactics in 5th Australia ODI

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting suffered a deja vu on Sunday after watching England use their 15-year-old time-wasting tactic during the fifth and final ODI match in Bristol. However, England's ploy proved futile as Australia won the series decider by 49 runs via the DLS Method to claim the trophy. Australia beat England by 49 runs (DLS Method) in the fifth ODI(Getty)

Ben Duckett smashed a century, while captain Harry Brook carved out another crucial knock in his 52-ball 72 as England, who headed into the contest on the back of two consecutive wins against Australia in the five-match series, set a target of 310.

Openers Matthew Short and Travis Head got Australia off to a flier in the chase with their 78-run stand in just 43 balls, with the former smashing a half-century, to keep the visitors ahead of the DLS par score amid rain threat in Bristol.

According to the rule, the cut-off for an ODI match to have a result is 20 overs, or the match would be called a draw. Despite losing both the openers within the first 13 overs, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis carried the momentum in his unbeaten 20-ball 20 alongside stand-in skipper Steve Smith (36* off 48) to keep Australia on course for a win via DLS method.

England desperately needed rain to interrupt the match before the 21st over to force a draw in the match and deny Australia a series victory. As the clouds grew darker, fast bowler Matthew Potts, in the 18th over, removed his left shoe and socks and called for a replacement. The 12th man jogged onto the field with a pair of shoes, leaving the on-field umpires frustrated, while Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne and assistant coach Daniel Vettori were left in splits in the dugout.

“Matthew Potts is calling for new boots now and the umpire is looking at him with a degree of displeasure,” commentator Geoff Lemon said on BBC Test Match Special. “This is nonsense!”

Ricky Ponting's deja vu

The Australia legend as left smiling in the commentary box as he watched Potts attempt the same time-wasting tactic which England had used in 2009 during an Ashes Test match in Cardiff, where Ponting was the captain of the Australian team.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” Ponting laughed. “This is getting funnier by the minute. We can see that there’s nothing wrong with the boot.”

Fellow Sky Sports commentator Ian Ward did drop a mention of the Cardiff incident, where Ponting was left furious with England’s 12th man and physiotherapist as Australia looked for a decisive wicket on the final day.

“Are you going to give him a spray, just like you did that fella in Cardiff back in the day?” Ward said. “You were his hero!”

Ponting replied with a smile: “Not for long.”

Despite Potts soaking up three minutes, England's effort went in vain as Australia played 18 more deliveries before rain arrived in then 21st over. The visitors, who were ahead of the DLS score by 49 runs, were declared the winner of the match, and subsequently the series.