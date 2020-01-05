‘Ridiculous idea’: Gautam Gambhir dismisses 4-day Test match proposal

cricket

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 11:40 IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed ICC’s proposal of four-day Test matches. He has labelled the proposal “a ridiculous idea” and felt scrapping a day from the original format would lead to more matches ending without any result.

Gambhir shared his views Sunday’s column for Times of India: “At the outset, let me say that I think four-day Test matches are a ridiculous idea and should be dropped immediately. It will invite drawn games, will have no place for spinners and will take away the charm of playing on a wearing fifth-day pitch.”

“Some felt said day-night Test cricket is the future, others felt better management of players’ fitness was the need of the hour. I also heard that cricket needs an ‘American marketing hand’ to make it more of a global game. When my turn came, I listed two aspects: lack of champion cricketers and lively pitches,” he added.

The ICC cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023. Gambhir’s views come after Team India skipper Virat Kohli too panned the idea ahead of India’s first match against Sri Lanka.

‘According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,’ Kohli had said on Saturday ahead of the three-match T20I series opener against Sri Lanka.

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath too backed the tradition of five-day Tests as the recent discussions around four-day matches have now become a talking point in the cricketing world.

“To me, five days are very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days its played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is,” he said ahead of Australia’s match against New Zealand.