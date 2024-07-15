Rinku Singh gets backing from ex-IND coach to succeed in Test cricket: ‘Blessed with a very calm temperament’

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour feels that Rinku Singh has the credentials to develop into a successful Test cricketer. Rinku, who has been one of the best T20 batters for India in the past year, has good numbers in first-class cricket, with an average of 50-plus in 47 matches. The left-handed Uttar Pradesh batter has scored 3173 runs in domestic cricket red-ball format, which includes 7 centuries. Indian batter Rinku Singh with Vikram Rathour during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.(PTI)

Rinku has flourished well in the role of finisher in the T20Is for India and with India entering the transition phase, he is going to play a crucial role for the team in the next few years. He also made his ODI debut in December of last year but has yet to get a chance in Test cricket. However, he travelled with the Indian team in the Test series against England earlier this year.

Rathour, who was part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff as batting coach, witnessed Rinku's growth in international cricket from close quarters in the nets. He said that Rinku has a very calm temperament and a good first-class record, which indicates that he can develop into a Test cricket.

"When I see him bat in nets, I can't find any technical reasons why Rinku cannot be a successful Test batter. I understand he has made his name as a terrific finisher in T20 cricket but if you look at his first-class record, he is averaging in high 50s. He is also blessed with a very calm temperament. So all these factors indicate that if given an opportunity, he can develop into a Test cricketer," Rathour told PTI.

"Rahul is the best coach that I have worked with"

Rathour also talked about working with Dravid and revealed the major discussions the duo had about making big changes in Team India's batting template in the shortest format.

"Rahul is the best coach that I have worked with, who gives you lots of space to work, is open to suggestions and will provide you an honest feedback. One of the first discussions we had was about changing the batting template in T20 cricket. We agreed that we needed to bring in more intent and aggression in our batting approach," said Rathour.