Rinku Singh gifts father Kawasaki Ninja bike worth 3.19 lakh, KKR star's father goes on a ride - Watch

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh is one of the most down-to-earth cricketers, and this is the main reason why he is adored by many fans in the country. Rinku Singh's family has been through many struggles, and at one stage, his father even advised him to leave cricket and do some job to help the family overcome the financial stress. Rinku Singh gifted his father a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth ₹ 3.19 lakh. (Rinku Singh - Instagram )

Hence, it is no surprise that Rinku Singh wants to fulfil every dream of his parents now that he is a big name in Indian cricket. Recently, the 27-year-old gifted his father, Khanchandra Singh, a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth INR 3.19 lakh.

In a video going insanely viral on Instagram, Rinku Singh's father can be seen enjoying a ride on his brand-new bike.

Rinku Singh also re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hero."

Rinku Singh's father goes on a bike ride.

Last week, another video emerged on social media, in which Rinku Singh was seen distributing money to waiters at an event.

Is Rinku Singh getting married to SP MLA Priya Saroj?

As per India Today, Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj. The latter's father, Tufani Saroj, revealed that his family held meaningful talks with Rinku Singh's father in Aligarh on January 16.

"No ring ceremony or pre-wedding program has been held so far," Tufani Saroj told PTI.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for over a year. They both liked each other but needed their families' consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage," he added.

Speaking of Rinku Singh, the left-handed batter is a part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England, beginning January 22 in Kolkata.

The left-handed batter, who rose to the limelight after hitting five consecutive sixes off the bowling of Yash Dayal in IPL 2023, was also retained by KKR ahead of IPL 2025.