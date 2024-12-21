Rinku Singh not distracted by KKR captaincy talks, hints at new role for IPL 2025: ‘Did try my hand at offspin…’

Having established himself in the shorter format for the Indian cricket team, Rinku Singh is set to captain Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled to start on Saturday. This is the first time that he will be captaining a state team at the senior level. Rinku’s appointment as captain comes at a time when Kolkata Knight Riders are also expected to announce a new skipper. Rinku Singh in action for KKR.(AFP)

KKR released skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL auction, and Rinku was one of the six players retained by the franchise. The other five players to be retained ahead of the auction were Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Ramandeep Singh. Many fans have given their backing to Rinku to become new KKR skipper, especially due to his crucial role. Meanwhile, some fans feel Venkatesh Iyer could be the new captain, especially after KKR spent ₹23.75 Cr on the India all-rounder.

This year, Rinku captained Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, where he led them to victory, registering 210 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.54. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the 27-year-old revealed that leading Uttar Pradesh was primary focus currently, and he wasn’t distracted by the KKR captaincy rumours. “I am not overthinking about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season,” he said.

“I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16.”

Rinku Singh to take up new role?

We could also see Rinku take on a new role in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy or IPL 2025. He bowled off spin during the UPT20 League, and many fans will be hoping to see it at the Vijay Hazare Trophy or IPL. “I did try my hand at bowling [offspin] too at the UPT20 league. Present-day cricket demands a full package - a cricketer who can bat, bowl and field. Now I am focusing on my bowling too. As captain of Uttar Pradesh, I have got a bigger role to play, and I'm ready for this,’ he said.

“I didn't even think of being part of team India when I struck five consecutive sixes in the IPL last year. That turned out to be the biggest game changer in my life. Even now I feel that if God has decided something for me, I will get that surely. But at the same time, I also need to work hard on my job,” he added.

Having made his international debut in 2023, Rinku has represented India in two ODIs and 30 T20Is. In ODIs, he has registered 55 runs at a strike rate of 134.15. Meanwhile, in T20Is, he has managed 507 runs at a strike rate of 166.15.