Rinku Singh plays awful shot to get out right after commentator says 'he should've been in India's World Cup squad'

Rinku Singh played a dreadful shot almost immediately after former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris raved about him during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final T20I in Pallekele on Tuesday. Commentator's curse if ever there was one. Styris said Rinku should have been in India's T20 World Cup squad that won the title in the Americas last month. Rinku Singh was dismissed for 1 immediately after the commentator said 'he should've been India's World Cup squad'

Rinku was one of the reserve players in the World Cup as India felt they needed to keep a backup for Hardik Pandya. That Shivam Dube was an exceedingly good hitter against the spinners also went in his favour. Dube ended up playing every match in the World Cup. Rinku, on the other hand, was sitting in the stands with the other reserve player, Khaleel Ahmed.

The left-hander was one of India's top T20I batters in the lead-up to the World Cup. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkaragreed that Rinku was perhaps the unluckiest to miss out on a World Cup berth. The fact that he did not get enough balls to bat in IPL 2024, as the Kolkata Knight Riders top-order was in sublime form, also did not do his chances any good.

"That's a good decision. I like this," said Styris in commentary when Rinku walked out to bat at No.4 in the third T20I. Rinku just hasn't got enough balls to bat in the last few months. Even in Zimbabwe, he came out to bat with not many balls remaining, barring the first two matches.

So when he finally got to a promotion to No.4, Styris was understandably excited. "He should have been in India's World Cup squad," Styris said.

As soon as Styris said this, Rinku lost his wicket. It was a length delivery from Maheesh Theekshana; Rinku backed away, not factoring in the turn on offer on the surface and went for a big heave. The ball, expectedly, turned away, resulting in Rinku skying it straight up. Matheesha Pathirana, at mid-on, made a simple catch to send Rinku back for 1 off 3 balls.

India top order found wanting in front of Sri Lanka spinners

Lankan spinners caught Indian batters napping on a track that offered big turn and variable bounce. While Matheesha Pathirana, the premier slinger, couldn't bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka used their four-pronged spin attack to good effect, choking the run flow and also got wickets at regular intervals. Shubman Gill (39 off 37 balls) and Riyan Parag (26 off 18 balls) added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after India were left tottering at 48 for 5 at one stage, but most of them would put hand on their hearts while admitting that the shot-selection left a lot to be desired.

Sanju Samson scored his second duck in successive matches and the manner of his dismissal would certainly bother him.With Rishabh Pant rested, Samson got yet another opportunity but a desperate slog off debutant seamer Chamindu Wickramasinghe (1/17 in 4 overs) saw him being holed out in the deep cover.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's staple shot behind the square found a fielder and Shivam Dube (13) mostly couldn't read the deliveries that turned away from him. Maheesh Theekshana (3/28) was the standout bowler for Lanka.

In the midst of this, Gill curbed his natural attacking instincts while Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent as they complemented each other for a while.Gill's inside out lofted boundary over covers and Riyan's succesive maximums off Wanindu Hasaranga were the highlight of Indian batting before both fell while attempting glory shots.