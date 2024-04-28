Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya all picked, Shubman Gill dropped in India's T20 World Cup squad of Aaron Finch

In anticipation of the impending announcement of Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, discussions are abuzz regarding the potential composition of the 15-member team set to tour the USA and the West Indies. Former India cricketers have eagerly chimed in, offering their own suggestions for the squad and delving into the complexities faced by selectors. Joining the fray, the former Australian T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch also unveiled his lineup for the highly anticipated tournament in June. Rinku Singh (L) and Hardik Pandya (C) were picked by Aaron Finch in India's T20 World Cup squad, but Shubman Gill (R) didn't find a place(PTI/AFP)

While Finch didn't pick his Indian playing XI, he named Yashasvi Jaiswal as the second name in the squad after captain Rohit Sharma; notably, Jaiswal was dropped by former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth in his squad. There were no major surprise picks in the top order for Finch, though, with Virat Kohli, who currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, finding a place alongside Suryakumar Yadav in Finch's squad.

While there has been a three-way battle for wicketkeeping slots, Finch picked Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as his two keepers with KL Rahul being excluded from his 15-member touring party. Likewise, Finch also picked Hardik Pandya, who has been under fire following poor performances with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season.

Contrary to reports suggesting that only one of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh could be picked by the BCCI, Finch put his faith in both players; while Dube has been in exceptional form this season, Rinku is a T20I regular for the side since the last year's IPL.

Bowling lineup

Finch has opted for a pace-heavy bowling attack for Team India at the T20 World Cup in the Americas. While Ravindra Jadeja finds a place in the squad alongside in-form left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Finch picked Avesh Khan as the fourth seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Both Avesh and Siraj have had a quiet outing in the IPL this year; while the former has nine wickets in as many matches for the side, Siraj has only six wickets to show in nine games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

India's T20 World Cup squad is likely to be announced on Monday.