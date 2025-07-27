Rishabh Pant arrives at Old Trafford on crutches as India fight for survival, suspense around him batting deepens

The mystery around Rishabh Pant batting on the final day of the Manchester Test deepened after the wicketkeeper-batter arrived at Old Trafford on crutches. The southpaw arrived at the venue one hour after play resumed on Day 5 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had earlier confirmed that the left-handed batter would come out in the middle on the final day as India look to survive and play out a draw. Rishabh Pant arrived at Old Trafford on crutches on the final day of the Manchester Test(Lucknow Super Giants - X)

However, Pant's arrival at the stadium on crutches leaves a lot of ambiguity, and one needs to wait to see whether Pant comes out to bat if the need arises.

Rishabh Pant was also spotted wearing a moon boot as he entered the stadium to watch his teammates fight it out and grind it out in the middle as they look to keep England at bay.

The Indian vice-captain got hit on his foot after he inside-edged a reverse sweep onto his foot off the bowling of Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was batting on 37 when the incident happened.

Pant was in immediate pain, and there was bleeding and swelling. After being treated by the physios on the field, the batter walked off in a gold-cart-like vehicle. He then went for subsequent scans, and the reports revealed a fractured toe.

Pant has now been advised six weeks of rest and has been ruled out of the final Test at the Oval, London.

Earlier, Pant had resumed his innings on Day 2 as he came out to the middle even with a fractured foot. He scored a half-century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer.

India fight for survival

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul resumed India's fight for survival on Day 5 of the Manchester Test. The 188-run stand between the two finally came to an end in the 71st over as Ben Stokes stood up for England, dismissing Rahul for 90.

Shubman Gill then brought up his century, his fourth of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, right on the cusp of the lunch break, he lost his wicket to Jofra Archer for 103 runs. At Lunch break on Day 5, India's score read 223/4, still trailing the hosts by 88 runs.

Rain is expected to play spoilsport on the final day and the Indian camp would hope for heavens to open up and offer some respite. On the other hand, England would look to bowl the full quota of overs as they try to win in Manchester to take an unassailable lead in the series.