Rishabh Pant bamboozled twice in India vs India A match, twin bowled dismissals a worry for Gautam Gambhir

Rishabh Pant was reportedly bowled twice during India's match simulation and also had troubles against short-pitched bowling dished out by the India A pacers on Friday. This is certain to keep the Indian team management on their toes before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Pant is one of India's key batters in the middle-order. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was first bowled by all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and when he came out to bat for the second time in the day, Mukesh Kumar found the gap between his bat and pad to disturb the woodwork. India's batsman Rishabh Pant walks on the field during the internal practice match between India and India A(AFP)

Notably, Team India is playing an intra-squad match simulation where players are allowed to bat again even if they are out. India's batters disappointed in the first outing. Rishabh Pant showed promise in his innings but was visibly jaded after sustaining a groin injury. He was eventually bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy, who emerged as a standout performer. Before getting bowled by Reddy, Pant, however, had hit a couple of attractive boundaries.

The report added that Pant had had his fair share of troubles tackling the short-pitched deliveries in the town net sessions that India had in the lead-up to the match simulations.

After the final interval, Kohli and Pant faced a barrage of short deliveries from Prasidh and Nitish. Kohli seemed troubled by a few balls but showed no signs of discomfort, batting for an hour to finish on 30. Pant, in contrast, adopted a proactive approach, stepping down the crease with mixed success before being bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

What happened in India vs India A match simulation?

With uncertainty surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test, KL Rahul opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul looked assured during his time at the crease. The experienced batter treaded carefully and handled short balls well until a Prasidh Krishna bouncer struck his elbow, requiring medical attention. The 32-year-old left the field and did not return as India's mainstays had another turn at the crease.

Jaiswal showcased aggression with a belligerent drive, but his intent was curtailed when he edged a ball to the second slip--a recurring theme during the session.

Despite reports of undergoing scans, Virat Kohli appeared in shape, displaying a trademark cover drive. However, on 15, he edged a Mukesh Kumar delivery to the second slip. Kohli later spent about 30 minutes in the nets.

India's main batters had another opportunity at the crease, with Jaiswal and Gill initially adopting an aggressive approach before reverting to caution under the watchful eyes of the coaches patrolling the boundary line.

Jaiswal appeared the most comfortable against short-pitched deliveries, both in the match and net sessions. He was more aggressive against the spinners, reaching an unbeaten 52, while Gill anchored the innings with an unbeaten 42.