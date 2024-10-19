Rishabh Pant bowled for 99; KL Rahul gets on his haunches, Kohli, Jadeja devastated as he misses all-time Indian record

Before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, there was uncertainty around Rishabh Pant. After the wicketkeeper received a blow to his knee, it was not known whether he would come out to bat in the second innings or not. However, the left-handed dasher came out to bat at No.5, and he along with Sarfaraz Khan, dominated New Zealand's bowling line-up, to help Rohit Sharma and co, gain a crucial lead. However, heartbreak was in store for Rishabh Pant as he got dismissed for 99, just one run short of his 7th Test ton, which would have taken him past MS Dhoni's all-time record for the most Test centries by an Indian keeper-batter. India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

As soon as Rishabh Pant was dismissed, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, who were in the dressing room, were left distraught. Virat Kohli, sitting just behind them, could not believe it. KL Rahul, who was at the non-striker's end, was also seen on his haunches. However, the crowd gave a standing ovation to Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant's innings, as usual, was studded with big shots. He did not let spinners Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra settle, constantly going over the top, and dispatching them for boundaries and maximums.

Pant did not even spare 6 ft tall William O'Rourke, as he charged down the track to hit him, straight towards the boundary. After a cloudy first session, the sun came out in the second, and Rishabh made the most of batting friendly conditions.

However, it was William ORourke, who eventually had the last laugh, as Pant dragged the ball back onto his stumps. The ball kicked up from short of length and surprised Pant on the defence, and eventually it led to his dismissal.

Rishabh Pant dismissed in the 90s for the seventh time

It also needs to be mentioned that Pant has been dismissed in the nervous nineties, on seven occasions, in the longest format. If he had converted on all these, his current Test ton tally would have stood at 13.

It is important to mention that Rishabh also missed entire 2023 cricket calendar, after being involved in a horrific car crash.

Coming back to the ongoing Test against New Zealand, Team India have managed to take a lead owing to centuries from Rishabh and Sarfaraz. Earlier, Sarfaraz departed off the bowling of Tim Southee. The right-handed batter made his way back, after scoring 150.

Earlier, India were bundled out for 46 in the first innings and the Kiwis took a 356-run lead after posting 402 runs in the first innings.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also registered half-centuries for India in the second innings. The Test match has been progressing at a rollicking pace, considering the first day was abandoned due to rain, without a single ball being bowled.

Even the first session came to an early halt on Day 4 due to rain. However, proceedings resumed in the afternoon session.