Rishabh Pant included in 14-member India squad for first two ODIs against West Indies

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the squad for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies as the BCCI announced the 14-member squad on its social media handle.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Pant could get a look in as the Indian selectors look to firm up their choices for next year’s ICC World Cup.

Virat Kohli is back leading the team in the 50-over format after being rested for last month’s Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma, who captained India to victory in that tournament, has been retained as the vice-captain.

Ambati Rayudu, who had performed well in the Asia Cup in the number three position has been retained in the squad. KL Rahul too has been named in the team and it will be interesting to see if he gets a game in the presence of regular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja, who staked a claim for one of the spinner’s position in the team after making a good comeback to the ODI format in the Asia Cup has also been retained in the team.

Kedar Jadhav, who played a pivotal role in India winning the final of the Asia Cup and also impressed with the ball, missed out once again due to an injury he sustained in the final of the tournament.

Young left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed has been retained in the team. Regular fast bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah have been rested and that gives a chance to the duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami to impress in the 50-over format.

MS Dhoni will have the company of Manish Pandey in the middle order, who has been retained in the squad despite a rather below par outing in the Asia Cup. Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal complete the 14-member squad.

Team for first 2 ODIs against Windies :

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk),Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 18:07 IST