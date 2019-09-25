‘He needs to learn some home truths,’ Aussie great Dean Jones criticizes Rishabh Pant, differs with Yuvraj Singh

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:55 IST

Differing with Yuvraj Singh, former Australia batsman Dean Jones has said India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant should not receive any special treatment for the talent that he possess. Jones pointed out that it was time that Pant realized his mistakes and quickly improved his game.

Jones also suggested that Pant needed to improve on his off-side play in order to succeed in international cricket which he described as ‘big boys’ cricket.’

“Why should Pant be any different to any other young player that has made mistakes? It’s big boys cricket. I know he is young.. but he needs to learn some home truths and improve his off- side play!,” tweeted Jones.

Jones, who is now a popular commentator, was reacting to Yuvraj’s comments where he had backed the young Delhi stumper and urged the Indian team management not to put unnecessary pressure on him.

“How they get the best out of Pant is completely based on his character. You have to understand his psychology and then work with that. If you are going to suppress him, you won’t get the best out of him.

“Yes, he has been given a number of chances but how do you get the best out of him. The people monitoring him in the team -- the coaches, the captain -- can make a lot of difference,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also said that one should refrain from comparing Pant with MS Dhoni. “MS Dhoni was not made in a day. It took a few years so it will take a few years for a replacement also. There is one year to go for the T20 World Cup so that is still a long time,” he said.

Pant has long been touted as Dhoni’s replacement behind the stumps for India. While his talent is acknowledged by many, he has come under significant criticism in his short career over the ways in which he gets dismissed and a perceived lack of ability to put value on his wicket.

With Dhoni extending his break from cricket to the month of November, Pant has an opportunity to stake his claim in the Indian side that will go to Australia for the World T20, possibly ahead of the legendary former captain as a wicket-keeper.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:45 IST