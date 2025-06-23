Rishabh Pant opens up on his viral somersault vs England: ‘I had 3 celebrations in mind…'

India have managed to maintain control as the ongoing first Test is slowly coming to a wrap, in Leeds. The second innings have begun and India reached 90/2 at Stumps on Day 3, and still lead by 96 runs. KL Rahul (47*) and Shubman Gill (6*) will resume batting on Day 4, when play resumes. The first innings saw some entertaining knocks as Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) got centuries. India's Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century.(AFP)

Pant’s ton was entertaining, due to his aggressive template, where he would take on bowlers in situations, where other batters wouldn’t. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 134 runs off 178 balls, at an average of 75.28. Meanwhile, his knock also consisted of 12 fours and six sixes.

Speaking to former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant opened up on his somersault celebration, which caught the attention of fans and also went viral on social media. After reaching his ton, the LSG star did a sommersault celebration, which showcased his personality and playing approach in pure style.

“I had three celebrations in mind. One of them was ‘let the bat do the talking’. Then I thought, I’ll stick with mine. I’ve been doing it since childhood (the somersault). I trained in gymnastics during school,” he said, while in conversation on Sony Sports.

“In school, I did gymnastics. I’m very used to it. Even if you wake me up in the middle of the night, I can do a somersault. After the accident, I had to work even harder at it. But I put in the work, and now it’s easy for me again.”

Pant got to his ton after smacking Shoaib Bashir for a six. He was on 99 and the off-spinner sent him a floated delivery, and he advanced down the track to launched him into the stands. He removed his helmet as he reached the ton and then dropped his bat, gloves to the ground. Then he stunned the Leeds crowd with a sensational front flip.