Rishabh Pant rated too expensive for RCB as AB de Villiers predicts big reunion for IND wicketkeeper with old ally

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers feels that the franchise would not be able to get wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the mega auction, set to be hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Rishabh Pant was recently released by Delhi Capitals, and the 27-year-old is expected to witness a bidding war in the mega auction. de Villiers feels that Rishabh Pant is likely to be picked by Punjab Kings since he shares a good bond with head coach Ricky Ponting. Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi Capitals (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) /(AFP)

Ricky Ponting was the coach of Delhi Capitals till the last season, and recently, he left the franchise, only to be roped in by Punjab Kings as the coach. Pant was also not retained by the franchise, and it needs to be seen whether Delhi use the right-to-match (RTM) option in the mega auction.

"I hear you. I think it is incredibly unlikely that RCB will get hold of Rishabh Pant, I think he will be too expensive and all the franchises are going to go for him in the auction. I do feel Punjab Kings spend whatever they can to get him, that's my personal feeling. It's my gut feel, I feel there is a very tight connection between him and Ricky Ponting. I think we are going to see him at Punjab Kings. We'll see what happens, if not, it would be great if RCB can have Rishabh, but I just think, he is going to be too expensive," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"I have told you guys that I want RCB's focus to be on the bowling department, a world-class spinner and also some local players. Want some Bengaluru players in there, I have heard Anil Kumble say it before that they don't keep their local players, quality talented local players," he added.

'KL Rahul can take over from Virat'

AB de Villiers might have made his opinion about Rishabh Pant very clear, he also feels that RCB can potentially bid for KL Rahul in the auction, considering he can take over from Virat Kohli, whenever the latter decides to hang up his boots.

"KL is a quality player, he might be a bit cheaper. Definitely not a bad pick, I love him to bits. The way he plays and I think he is due to come back into form. The classy players like him find a way to come back into form. KL Rahul can also take over from Virat, he is not that old yet. But focus on bowling department, world-class spinner and local batters," said the former Proteas captain.

Speaking about RCB, the franchise retained just three players -- Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. The franchise has the option of three RTMs, and it needs to be seen whether the management decides to raise their paddle for the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks and Mohammed Siraj.

For the upcoming IPL mega auction, a total of 1,574 players have signed up. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.

With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the auction, set to go ahead in Saudi Arabia, later this month.