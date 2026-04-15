Rishabh Pant retires after hit by Josh Hazlewood's short ball; LSG left sweating with major injury scare vs RCB

Rishabh Pant’s injury scare added another layer of worry to Lucknow Super Giants’ innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, along with the sluggish start they have had, with the LSG captain walking off the field after being struck on the left elbow by a sharp Josh Hazlewood delivery at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rishabh Pant decided to walk-off after being hit by a Josh Hazlewood delivery in the RCB vs LSG match. (X images)

The incident took place in the fifth over of the innings when Josh Hazlewood, back in the RCB XI, hurried Pant with a hard-length ball angled in at pace. Pant was late on the pull, cramped for room, and the ball thudded into his left arm near the elbow before dropping close to the stumps. What initially looked like a painful blow quickly turned into a genuine concern. Play was halted, the LSG physio rushed out, and Pant was seen struggling to move his left hand comfortably. After a brief assessment and treatment with a spray, he decided he could not continue immediately and walked off with the physio.

For LSG, that was an alarming sight. Rishabh Pant remains the side’s captain, wicketkeeper and one of its biggest match-winners, which means any fitness issue affects the team on multiple fronts. It is not only about batting firepower in the middle order, but also leadership on the field and balance behind the stumps. A blow to the elbow can be particularly troublesome for a wicketkeeper-batter because it impacts grip, bat swing, collection and throwing motion all at once.

Why this looked more serious than a routine blow Cricketers are hit often enough for viewers to avoid overreacting to every body blow, but this did not appear to be a routine sting. Pant needed immediate treatment, looked visibly uncomfortable, and most importantly, chose to walk off after taking time to assess the pain. That sequence usually points to more than a momentary shock. The immediate concerns in such cases are swelling, restricted movement, or a nerve-jarring impact that temporarily weakens the hand and forearm.

There is also context around Pant that makes any elbow issue notable. He has batted through pain in the past and has shown remarkable toughness during injury setbacks in his career. That is why his decision to leave the field carries weight. Players of Pant’s temperament do not usually step away unless the discomfort is affecting function.

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At the time of writing, there has been no confirmed official statement from LSG on the extent of the injury, and that remains the key detail. Until the franchise provides clarity, it would be premature to speculate about scans or a layoff. But what can safely be said is this: Pant copped a painful blow on the left elbow from Hazlewood, required on-field treatment, and walked off in a moment that could yet have a major bearing on LSG’s night and possibly beyond, depending on how the injury responds over the next few hours.