Rishabh Pant ruled out of Asia Cup, West Indies Tests after Manchester injury; surgery not required: Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly ruled out of the impending Asia Cup and "possibly" for the home Test series against West Indies that follows, owing to the injury he incurred during the fourth Test match of the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England in Manchester. India's Rishabh Pant was injured during the Manchester Test match against England(PTI)

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played between September 9 and 28 in the UAE. Less than a week after the conclusion of the continental tournament, the Test series against the West Indies will start. India will play only two Tests in that series, between October 2 and 14.

According to a report in the Times of India, Pant will not be part of either event after suffering from a toe fracture during the Test series against England. The incident happened during India's batting innings at Old Trafford, when a yorker from Chris Woakes struck his foot. He was immediately carted off the field and rushed to the hospital, where medical scans revealed that he suffered a fracture and was ruled out of action for six weeks. However, he braved the pain and hobbled down the next day to continue his knock, as he scored a fifty to help India draw the match.

Pant was eventually ruled out of the final Test, where India pulled off a magnificent six-run heist at The Oval against England to end the five-match series on a 2-2 draw. The report added that Pant would not require any surgery.

India will start its campaign against UAE on September 10 and are likely to play all its matches in Dubai. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are clubbed in group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in group B. This edition of the Asia Cup will be held in T20 format as is the convention with the next ICC global meet being T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.