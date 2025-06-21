Search Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Rishabh Pant sensed danger one ball before losing his wicket, told Ravindra Jadeja 'Same jagah maare ja raha hai'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2025 08:36 PM IST

Rishabh Pant was dismissed LBW, offering no shot to Josh Tongue to end an innings that featured 84 runs in boundaries.

Rishabh Pant overcame the tough IPL season, and the switch to Test cricket instantly helped him regain form. The left-handed batter scored a brilliant century in the opening Test match against England at Leeds. Pant, playing his first match as vice-captain in Tests, owned the stage with his outrageous shots all around the park to hit his seventh century in the format. He once again displayed his fearless approach against a team that is known for their ultra-attacking Bazball approach, and reached the century with a six.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 134 in the first innings of Leeds Test.(Action Images via Reuters)
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 134 in the first innings of Leeds Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

He was dismissed LBW, offering no shot to Josh Tongue to end an innings that featured 84 runs in boundaries. A few labelled his dismissal a brain-fade moment, but the broadcasters showcased a video after his dismissal of the ball prior to Tongue trapping him.

Pant was seen telling his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja, “Sooja diya hai yaar isne maar-maar ke, same jagah maare ja raha hai(My knee is swelled up, he is hitting me in the same place).”

On the next delivery, Tongue bowled a delivery which nipped back in and hit his pads again but this time he got dismissed LBW.

Rishabh Pant breaks Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record

Meanwhile, with the brilliant knock, he got past legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries for India.

It was his first Test century since September 2024 when he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni had scored 4,876 runs with six tons and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09 and remains the highest run-scorer as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. Pant, who completed 3,000 runs during this innings of 134 off 178 balls (12x4; 6x6), also has 15 fifties in 44 Tests and averages nearly 44.

Pant’s performance drew praise from batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who commended the wicketkeeper-batter’s clever use of technique—particularly highlighting his well-executed paddle sweep as a mark of smart, situational batting.

"Rishabh's falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over leg slip with control," Tendulkar wrote on his social media handle.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
