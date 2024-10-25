Rishabh Pant's epic stump mic moment captured after his advice for Washington Sundar gets totally ruined by Ajaz Patel

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is totally a box office character! The Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, generated a hilarious moment featuring Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. Midway through Sundar's phenomenal spell on Day 1 where he ended up taking seven wickets, he was smashed by tailendar Ajaz Patel after Pant had asked the off-spinner to bowl a little fuller. India's Washington Sundar , right, and India's Rishabh Pant react to the dismissal of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

"Washi aage daal sakte hai, you can bowl little fuller, thoda bahar daal sakta hai," Washington Sundar said in Hindi on the stump mic to Washington Sundar when Ajaz Patel was batting.

Washington Sundar then listened to the advice given by Pant. However, the plan did not go according to plan as Ajaz Patel smacked the ball to the fence.

As soon as the ball went to the boundary fence, Pant hilariously remarked, "Yaar mereko kya pata isse Hindi aati hai."

Sundar registers his best bowling Test figures

In the ongoing second Test, Washington Sundar justified his selection as he returned with the figures of 7/59 to help India bundle out New Zealand for 259.

Earlier, the team management was being criticised for leaving out Kuldeep Yadav in place of Sundar, however, the off-spinner who was playing his first Test for India in three years, proved his naysayers wrong.

At stumps on Day 1, India reached the score of 16/1 in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, still at the crease.

The hosts are still trailing by another 243 runs in the first innings. Tim Southee had earlier bowled Rohit Sharma for a nine-ball duck.

Southee became the first among fast bowlers to take a wicket in the Test after the Indian spin duo of Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin, took all the ten New Zealand wickets.

After the end of play on Day 1, Sundar said that he was pleased with his performance, and he also expressed his gratitude towards head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit for giving him an opportunity.

Apart from Sundar, India made two other changes to their playing XI as the hosts brought in Akash Deep and Shubman Gill in place of Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul.