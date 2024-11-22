Rishabh Pant's reply to Nathan Lyon's IPL auction jibe silences Australia great; stump mic chatter goes viral

Banter and sledging are par for the course when you talk about Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both India and Australia have got a few players who like to chirp in the middle in order to get under the skin of the opposition camp. The first Test in Perth, which got underway on Friday morning, is no different as Nathan Lyon was seen having a friendly chat with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the middle. Rishabh Pant and Nathan Lyon had a fun banter in the middle. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)(AP)

As Rishabh Pant walked out to the middle, he was also seen sharing a fist-bump with Mitchell Marsh. Both Pant and Mitchell Marsh have played for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the true highlight of Day 1 came when off-spinner Nathan Lyon approached Rishabh Pant for a friendly chat, regarding the upcoming IPL auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

After the end of an over, Nathan Lyon approached Pant, asking, "Where we going in the auction?" It is important to mention that Pant has not been retained by Delhi Capitals, and he will up for a bidding war, come Sunday.

To this question, Pant responded by saying, "No idea."

Pant enters the IPL mega auction, having set his base price as INR 2 crore. He is a part of Marquee Set 1.

India's batting collapse on Day 1

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. However, the batters let the captain down, after the top-order collapsed in no time.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal fell for a duck while Virat Kohli departed after scoring just 5. KL Rahul was looking solid in the middle, however, he had to walk back for 26, after falling prey to a controversial call by the third umpire Richard Illingworth.

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar were also not able to stay at the crease for a long haul. Pant was looking very solid in the middle, however, his vigil was cut short by Australia captain Pat Cummins. The India wicketkeeper walked back after scoring 37.

India have handed debuts to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Nitish Rana while Australia have one debutant in the form of Nathan McSweeney.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The latter is expected to link up with the Indian squad in Perth on Sunday, November 24.

In place of Shubman Gill, who got injured during match simulation against India A, Devdutt Padikkal has gotten the nod to play at No.3.