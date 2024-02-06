Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram bomb destroys Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's Rohit Sharma sacking theory
Feb 06, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Ritika Sajdeh does not agree with what Mark Boucher had to say about Mumbai Indians' decision to sack Rohit Sharma as their captain ahead of IPL 2024.
Ritika Sajdeh has quashed Mark Boucher's justification of removing Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit, on December 15, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI, with Boucher on Monday, explaining the reason behind it. However, it turns out that Ritika, Rohit's wife, does not agree with what the former South Africa wicketkeeper batter's stance on the matter and called it out on Instagram.
"So many things wrong with this," she wrote on the comments section of the SmashSports podcast.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
More to follow…
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule, India vs South Africa Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article