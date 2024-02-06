 Ritika Sajdeh's Insta bomb destroys MI coach Boucher's Rohit Sharma sacking saga | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram bomb destroys Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's Rohit Sharma sacking theory

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram bomb destroys Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's Rohit Sharma sacking theory

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 06, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Ritika Sajdeh does not agree with what Mark Boucher had to say about Mumbai Indians' decision to sack Rohit Sharma as their captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Ritika Sajdeh has quashed Mark Boucher's justification of removing Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit, on December 15, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI, with Boucher on Monday, explaining the reason behind it. However, it turns out that Ritika, Rohit's wife, does not agree with what the former South Africa wicketkeeper batter's stance on the matter and called it out on Instagram.

Ritika Sajdeh has quashed MI coach Boucher's justification on sacking Rohit Sharma as captain(Getty Images)
Ritika Sajdeh has quashed MI coach Boucher's justification on sacking Rohit Sharma as captain(Getty Images)

"So many things wrong with this," she wrote on the comments section of the SmashSports podcast.

More to follow…

    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On