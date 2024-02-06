Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram bomb destroys Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's Rohit Sharma sacking theory

Ritika Sajdeh has quashed Mark Boucher's justification of removing Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit, on December 15, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI, with Boucher on Monday, explaining the reason behind it. However, it turns out that Ritika, Rohit's wife, does not agree with what the former South Africa wicketkeeper batter's stance on the matter and called it out on Instagram.

Ritika Sajdeh has quashed MI coach Boucher's justification on sacking Rohit Sharma as captain(Getty Images)