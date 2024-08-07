Riyan Parag to make debut as Rohit Sharma and Co. look to avoid series defeat: India likely XI for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

India will be looking to avoid a series defeat as they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The first ODI had ended in a rare tie and India then lost the second by 32 runs. India haven't lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka since August 1997. Sri Lanka's current head coach Sanath Jayasuriya was the highest wicket taker for them and their second highest run scorer in that series. India haven't lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka since 1997. (AFP)

While they managed to tie the scores in the first match, Rohit Sharma and Co. lost the second by 32 runs. India are known to avoid making too many changes during a series regardless of the results and one can expect them to continue following that policy here. However, there is a chance that they may choose to drop Shivam Dube and bring in Riyan Parag as an extra all-rounder who can bowl spin. This would mean that Parag would make his ODI debut.

However, where India would be concerned would be their batting. Curiously, it was Virat Kohli who looked most vulnerable among the visiting batters. Kohli has a famously extraordinary ODI record at the ground, cracking four consecutive centuries here, and yet none of that dominance has been on show thus far from the former India captain. He scored 38 runs in two matches, but more than the volume of runs, the manner of his dismissals evoked greater concern.

Kohli looked subdued in the middle, particularly after the fiery starts given by Rohit. Kohli just needed to build on it. But the master batter in him remained dormant as he pottered around the leg-spin of Wanindu Hasaranga in the first match and of six-wicket man Jeffrey Vandersay in the next, before eventually getting consumed by them.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul too have dominated spinners in the past, but here their feet and wrists were unresponsive against the Lankan slow bowlers. They were also poor at rotating strike, something that Indian batters prided themselves with in ODIs, particularly at the 2023 World Cup. They just need to watch the batting of Rohit to find a remedy – not so much in his approach but more in the confidence and planning behind his knocks.

India likely XI

Batters - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Wicketkeeper - KL Rahul

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav