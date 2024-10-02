'Rizwan can't handle all-format captaincy,' feels Gary Kirsten, Pakistan set for three captains after Babar Azam quits

Pakistan are set to have three different captains in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is going forward, as white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten reportedly believes Mohammad Rizwan would not be able to handle the workload of playing all three formats and also leading in limited-overs cricket. Babar Azam was supposed to lead Pakistan in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures but the 29-year-old decided to quit citing workload. Pakistan's Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan(AP)

Babar, who has not been in the best of forms of late with the bat in any format, said he wanted to focus on his game. “By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth," Babar said in a late-night post on X.

PCB accepted Babar's resignation but added that it was expecting the talismanic cricketer to continue leading the white-ball sides.

“Babar Azam tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, and it has been accepted,” the PCB said in a statement. “The national selection committee has been tasked with beginning the process of formulating future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain.”

PCB’s white-ball selection committee includes head coach Gary Kirsten and former international cricketer Asad Shafiq. According to the PTI news agency, it would not be easy for Kirsten, or the selection committee to appoint the next captain in a shorter format.

Three different captains for Pakistan likely

Test captain Shan Masood has not seen great results but he might continue in the role. In ODIs and T20Is, Rizwan is the obvious choice but coaches and selectors are wary of his workload.

"Mohammad Rizwan is the obvious choice for the white-ball captaincy given that, along with Babar, he is the only player who is an automatic selection in all formats of the game," said an insider.

"But things are not so simple because, with the hectic international calendar of the team, the workload on Rizwan is a worrying factor for red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie, Kirsten, the PCB and the selectors," he added.

Rizwan, Babar and Shaheen Shah Afridi are all-format players, so workload management is going to be a big issue.

Pakistan are scheduled to play 18 ODIs and T20I in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa between November and December, which will be followed by a two-Test series in South Africa.

Following their return home in January, the team will engage in a two-Test series with the West Indies, an ODI tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March.

After the ICC event, the Pakistan side will fly to New Zealand for a white-ball series before the PCB organises the Pakistan Super League.

"Babar was captain in all three formats for more than three years but Kirsten and the selectors have their reservations over whether Rizwan would be able to handle the workload in the coming months of not only playing all the formats but also leading the side in ODIs and T20Is," said another source.

He added that a scenario was possible where the PCB might either have separate ODI and T20I captains or appoint a strong vice-captain to Rizwan and make it clear that the wicketkeeper-batter will get ample breaks to manage his workload.

"In which case, Rizwan's deputy will lead the team," the source added.

"Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Shaheen are the other candidates under consideration for either the role of Rizwan's deputy or leading the T20I or ODI side," he said.

The source said that Kirsten had already informed the PCB that after Babar's loss of confidence and form, he didn't think any other player could handle the captaincy pressures in two formats.

(With PTI inputs)