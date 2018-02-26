Road to ICC World Twenty20 2020 begins today in Argentina

The road to the ICC World Twenty20 2020 gets under way in Argentina this month with the first of 12 regional qualifiers.

In all, 61 teams will compete in 12 regional qualification groups in 2018 across five regions – Africa (3 groups), Americas (2), Asia (2), East Asia Pacific (2) and Europe (3). The top 25 sides from these will then contest five regional finals in 2019 with seven progressing to the ICC World T20 qualifier.

There they will meet six teams who took part in the last ICC World T20, but are outside the automatic qualification spots that come from being in the top-10 of the rankings as of December 31, 2018, as well as the hosts of the qualifiers. The top-six in the global qualifier will book their place at the World T20 2020 in Australia.

The World T20 Americas Group B qualifier begins today in Argentina and includes Argentina, Bermuda and Cayman Islands.

“To host a tournament is always a great opportunity to spread the word and promote the game at home, friends and family can be there to support our guys, so it is all positive. We hosted a World Cricket League in 2009, the Americas’ Division 3 in 2014 and last year the qualifier in the ICC World Cricket League with Cayman Islands,” tournament director for the Americas qualifier Billy McDermott said in a release.