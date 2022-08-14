'Rohit backed him even after 4 failures, and...': Ex-MI star reveals what makes India captain 'stand out' from others

It was Rohit Sharma who advised Avesh Khan to slow down his pace after being pummeled by the West Indies during the recent T20I series. The Indian quick said he got 'enormous' confidence from Rohit, who is known for backing his players to the hilt. His match-winning figures of 2/17 in four overs helped the Indian team seal the 20-over series in the fourth match. While Avesh endured strong wind and short boundaries to shrug off the pressure of mediocre performances in the past, Rohit's support played a huge role in the pacer's revival.

Rohit's illustrious stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) is a testament to his captaincy skills. He has led the outfit to a record five IPL titles to become the most successful captain in the history of the T20 league. Despite wearing the captain's armband, the Indian remains a cool customer who gives his players the freedom to decide what they want to do. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on Rohit's approach, explaining how he stands out from the rest.

"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance," said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy," he added.

Parthiv also heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, who led the team to ODI success in the West Indies. The left-handed opener had also captained a second-string Indian side during the Sri Lanka tour last year. Parthiv said Dhawan's relaxed style as a leader instils confidence in fringe players.

“Shikhar Dhawan has a pretty laid-back style of captaincy where he doesn't take too much pressure and keeps the team atmosphere light. He does back his players, but most importantly he also gives them space to execute their own plans.”

"This is so important because captaining a team is difficult when the main players are rested. The fringe players need to be given confidence in executing their skills and Dhawan has done that really well," said Parthiv.

