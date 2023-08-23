'Rohit, Kohli capable of big knocks': Ex-PAK skipper's brutal 'we don't have power hitters' take on Babar's Green Army

Even though former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes Babar Azam and Co. have a 'great chance' at scripting history in the World Cup, the ex-cricketer is well aware of the batting shortcomings of the Green Army especially in the death overs. Warming up for their blockbuster meeting with arch-rivals India, Babar's men crushed Afghanistan in the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2023. Team India will meet Pakistan in their Group A clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2(Getty Images)

Talking about Pakistan's upcoming assignments, former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Latif opined that Babar and Co. are blessed with a potent fast bowling unit. Lauding the likes of mam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and captain Babar, the ex-cricketer and full-time pundit also named Pakistan's 'automatic choices' for the showpiece event.

"Pakistan have a great chance. They have a very potent fast bowling unit. However, it gets neutralised on turning pitches. When it comes to batting, the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been very good. Then there are Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. These guys seem to be automatic choices for Pakistan," Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

'India are struggling'

Backing Pakistan to rewrite history in the 2023 World Cup, Latif wants Pakistan to give title contenders a tough fight in India. The former Pakistani cricketer also claimed that Team India is struggling with their middle order. "When you look at India or the other teams, they are struggling," he added. "India are struggling with their middle order. I believe Pakistan have a wonderful chance, and they should win the tournament by giving others a tough fight," Latif said.

How Kohli and Rohit can give India edge over Pakistan

The 54-year-old asserted that Pakistan lack power-hitters in the death overs. The former Pakistan skipper also added that batting superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can give India an edge over the Green Army. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will resume their epic rivalry in the Asia Cup before the blockbuster meeting at the ICC World Cup. India will meet Pakistan in its Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2.

"Out batters are a bit slow during the powerplay, and we don't have power hitters for the death overs. While we are very good with the ball in powerplay, the main issue is the phase between the 11th and the 40th over. Our spinners haven't been able to take wickets in that period, be it Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz. India, on the other hand, are very strong in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks, and they play at a better strike rate than our top-order batters, which gives India an advantage," he added.

