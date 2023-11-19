Rohit Sharma and Co. eye 1983 repeat after Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood leave India in tatters in World Cup final

India put in a rather quiet batting show in the first innings of their ongoing 2023 World Cup final vs Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl, fans expected India to post a strong target, considering their destructive batting form throughout the campaign which contributed to their unbeaten run. But the hosts got off to a stuttering start losing opener Shubman Gill (4) early. (IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES) India will be looking to repeat their 1983 heroics in the World Cup final.(PTI)

Opener Rohit Sharma began the rebuilding process immediately with former captain Virat Kohli, who came in at no. 3. But the India captain narrowly missed out on a half-century, failing to build on his strong start. He lost his wicket to Glenn Maxwell, registering 47 of 31 balls. No. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer failed to build on his ton from the semi-final and was dismissed cheaply for four off three balls.

Kohli once again began the rebuilding process with no. 5 batter KL Rahul. It looked like the perfect response from India when he got his half-century, but the joy was short-lived as he departed for 54 off 63 balls, losing his wicket to Cummins. Rahul (66) ended up registering a half-century, but the likes of Ravindra (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (18) failed to make an impact as the hosts got bowled out for 240 in 50 overs.

This is the fourth time a team has scored less than 200, batting first, in the World Cup final. Pakistan posted 132 in the 1999 final, and lost to Australia. Meanwhile, New Zealand scored 183 in the 2015 final, and lost to Australia. On the other hand, India were bowled out for 183 in the 1983 final, when an inspired Kapil Dev led them to victory against the mighty West Indies.

In the 1983 World Cup final, a three-wicket haul from Andy Roberts saw West Indies bowl out India for 183 in 54.4 overs. K Srikanth top-scored for India with a knock of 38 runs off 82 balls. Chasing 184, the Windies were bowled out for 140 in 52 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath.

During the run chase, the hosts will look for early wickets and try to break David Warner, Travis Head's opening partnership quickly. Glenn Maxwell will be key for Australia in the middle order. For Rohit, Mohammed Shami will be his trump card, after the pacer picked a seven-wicket haul in the semi-finals. He is on top of the wicket-takers list with 23 dismissals from only seven games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON