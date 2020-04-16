e-paper
Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

CricKingdom’s online platform “will connect student, coaches, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem’.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Dubai
File image of Rohit Sharma
File image of Rohit Sharma
         

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become brand ambassador of ‘CricKingdom’, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

CricKingdom’s online platform “will connect student, coaches, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem’.

It will help in booking of coaches, ground/nets along with management of academies.

“CricKingdom seeks to merge the time-tested theories that has produced legends in the game along with modern scientific training methodologies,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the press release.

“The vision is far-sighted and it seeks to make every aspect professional and structured,” said Rohit, who is also being proposed to be a Director.

The academy also has Mumbai medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni as one of its mentors.

There are at least 20 coaches associated with this venture and most of them have worked at the grassroots and junior level. Notable names include Pradeep Ingale, Parag Madkaikar, Subhash Ranjane and Prathamesh Salunkhe.

The coaching on offer is for four categories -- from 5-8 years, 8-13 years, 13 years and above and club and elite level cricketers.

