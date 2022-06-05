'Don’t think there was a need for a break': Former India star questions Rohit Sharma for not playing in SA T20I series

Rohit Sharma will not be seen in the blues of the Indian team when they face South Africa in a five-match T20I series from June 9, with KL Rahul taking his place as captain of the team. Rohit had a season to forget in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a personal front and as captain of the Mumbai Indians.

While the decision to give the Indian captain a rest before he leads them in the postponed fifth Test against England and then starts India's buildup for the T20 World Cup later this year has been hailed, Rohit's former India team mate and former fast bowler RP Singh feels that he shouldn't have sat out the series.

“I think he should have played the series. Taking rest or not is his personal thought. It depends on how much fatigue he is experiencing. But I don’t think there was a need for a break. He should have played. It’s a long series and, remember, he is the captain as well,” Singh was quoted as saying in an interview with India TV.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the other T20 regulars who are sitting out the series. Singh said that Rohit may not have scored too many runs in the IPL but he remains important to India.

“In the IPL, Rohit hasn’t scored over 400 runs in the last few seasons. There are many others who have crossed the 400-run mark. His performances have been inconsistent in the tournament but he used to come up with a couple of match-winning knocks.

“So everyone felt the spark in his batting was there. In the shortest format, you need match-winners. Even if they fire in a couple of matches, the team will win those,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON