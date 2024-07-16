Rohit Sharma's captaincy reviewed by Brett Lee after India's T20 World Cup win: 'To be very honest…'

Bowing out from T20I cricket on a high, Rohit Sharma masterminded India's World Cup triumph in the 2024 edition of the ICC event. Rohit and Co. outclassed South Africa in the final to end India's long wait for an ICC title. After 17 years, India were crowned T20 World Champions with Rohit at the helm. With India entering a new era after the T20 World Cup, legendary Australian cricketer Brett Lee reserved special praise for the outgoing captain of the Men In Blue. India's captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India won the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa(ANI)

After Virat Kohli confirmed his departure from T20Is at the T20 World Cup final presentation ceremony, India skipper Rohit also joined his long-time teammate in retirement from the shortest format. With India lifting the famous trophy in the Caribbean, Rohit confirmed that he has also played his final T20I for the Asian giants. Talking about batting icons Kohli and Rohit, fast-bowling great Lee observed that the T20 World Cup was a swansong for a host of players. The former Australia pacer also lauded Rohit for leading India from the front.

'Virat and Rohit have moved on from the game'

“Big, big congratulations to India. Firstly, it was really good to see them and the emotion on the faces of those cricketers. Virat and Rohit have moved on from the game. There were players from the Australian cricket team who also hung up their boots. So, it was a swansong for a number of players from different countries around the world. One thing I will say is that India played the perfect style of cricket in the T20 World Cup. They looked like a strong side, to be very honest. Massive congratulations to Rohit Sharma and the Indian team. He led from the front in the tournament,” Lee told The Times of India.

Hitman's T20I legacy

At 37, Rohit became the second-oldest captain to win an ICC tournament final. Rohit also extended his impressive record to 8-0 in the T20 finals by leading India to World Cup glory. The summit clash was Rohit's 11th T20 final. The India skipper surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam with his record 49th win as captain for India in T20Is. The veteran Indian opener is also the first player to win a T20 World Cup as a player and captain. Rohit signed off from the format as the all-time leading run-getter in T20Is. The Hitman has amassed 4,231 runs in 159 games for India.